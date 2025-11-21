Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,482 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Annaly Capital Management worth $81,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $100,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,701,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,535,000 after purchasing an additional 949,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

