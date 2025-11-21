Cadence Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,966 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.