Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 2.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of XOP opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.