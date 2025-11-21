Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,484,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,178,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,085,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,989,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,903,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,328,000 after purchasing an additional 712,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

