Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $210,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:BSX opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.