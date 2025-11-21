Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,707 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $510,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,904,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,725,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,066 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,349,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,059,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,200,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,253,000 after purchasing an additional 499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Southern by 18.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,565,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,623,000 after buying an additional 403,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.51 on Friday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

