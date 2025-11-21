Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $97,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

