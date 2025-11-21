Cadence Wealth Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,786,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,084,000 after purchasing an additional 272,166 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

