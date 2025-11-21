Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $420,000 in POSCO $PKX

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $7,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 442.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. POSCO has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of POSCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

