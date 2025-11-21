Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.9%

AMETEK stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $204.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.