Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dole PLC $DOLE

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dole were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dole by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dole by 53.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dole by 66.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Dole by 7.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dole by 147.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 804,471 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOLE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Dole in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Dole Trading Down 0.1%

Dole stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Dole PLC has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Dole had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.28%.Dole’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dole PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dole Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Dole’s dividend payout ratio is 226.67%.

Dole announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dole Company Profile

Dole Food Company, Inc (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods.

