Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Brands by 98.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Primo Brands from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity at Primo Brands

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 54,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,092.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,704.43. This trade represents a 42.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 123,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,909,720.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,624.32. This represents a 53.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRMB opened at $14.96 on Friday. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Stories

