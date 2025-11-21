Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $3,721,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $317,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,292.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

