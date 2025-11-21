Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIOT. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 138,856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 3,196.3% during the first quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 578,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 560,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.35. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:AIOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIOT. Zacks Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

