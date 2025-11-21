Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 7,678 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.91.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

