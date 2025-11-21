Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,309 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.