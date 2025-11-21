Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,309 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
