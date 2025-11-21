Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $476,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $86.69 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.26%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

