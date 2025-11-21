Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Stake Boosted by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $151.04.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.
In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
