Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.77%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

