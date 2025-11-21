Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,245 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,217,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $185.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

