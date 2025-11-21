Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 284.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 130,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 73,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $697,822.80. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,323. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $492.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.