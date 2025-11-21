Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Exelixis from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,032,400.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $896,463.40. The trade was a 53.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,678. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 500.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

