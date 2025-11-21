Top Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 18th

Figure Technology Solutions, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from developing, supporting, or enabling blockchain and distributed?ledger technologies—this can include blockchain software platforms, cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, wallet providers, and semiconductor makers for mining hardware. For investors, these stocks provide equity exposure to the growth of blockchain applications without owning cryptocurrencies directly, but they can be highly volatile and vary widely in risk depending on how central blockchain is to each company’s revenues and prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

