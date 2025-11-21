What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PFG Q3 Earnings?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

NYSE PFG opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,041.84. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

