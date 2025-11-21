Citizens Jmp Begins Coverage on IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

Equities researchers at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IREN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete assumed coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading lowered IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. IREN has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 4.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. On average, analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IREN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IREN by 26.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SLT Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IREN by 6.0% in the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IREN by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

