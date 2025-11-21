EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$4.29. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 29,605 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.20.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of C$8.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

