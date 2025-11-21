EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECOGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$4.29. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 29,605 shares trading hands.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$248.89 million, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.20.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of C$8.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.