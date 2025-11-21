Home Reit (LON:HOME) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 and traded as high as GBX 13. Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 3,931,302 shares trading hands.

Home Reit Stock Up 8.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

Home Reit (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The retailer reported GBX (3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

