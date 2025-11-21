Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Price

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.25 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Honest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honest will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Honest by 6,101.8% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Honest by 1,392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Equity Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $61,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

