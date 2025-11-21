Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 699 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $168.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $363.68. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price target on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.95, for a total transaction of $256,959.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,026.20. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 98,904 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

