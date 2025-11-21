Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $902,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in CF Industries by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 271,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 85,702 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in CF Industries by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 162,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

