Ferguson plc $FERG Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $43,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE:FERG opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $256.93.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,276.60. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

