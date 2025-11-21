Bank of America Corporation $BAC Stock Position Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $372.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

