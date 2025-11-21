Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of THC opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $217.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.