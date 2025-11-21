Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.93 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 62,800 shares traded.

Foraco International Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$5.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of C$98.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

