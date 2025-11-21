The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.53. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.5240, with a volume of 3,151 shares.

The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 840.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

