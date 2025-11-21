The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $8.53. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.5240, with a volume of 3,151 shares.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.2%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.
The GDL Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
