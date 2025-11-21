TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.30. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 34,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

