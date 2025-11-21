MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.45. MediciNova shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 39,238 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MNOV. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediciNova to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get MediciNova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MediciNova

MediciNova Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MediciNova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.