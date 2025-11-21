What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Chemours Q2 Earnings?

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CC. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Chemours has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Chemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 131,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 324,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,449 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

