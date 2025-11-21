TSE:MDP Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Freeman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$84.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.