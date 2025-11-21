Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AVGG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.19. 129,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 79,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31.

About Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF (AVGG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares 2x Long AVGO Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.