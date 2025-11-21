Matinas Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.84. 15,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 19,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8081.

Matinas Biopharma Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Matinas Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

