Zacks Research Comments on Coty’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coty’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.05 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.63.

Coty Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Coty stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Coty has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Coty has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.210 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other Coty news, CFO Laurent Mercier purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 402,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,775.36. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Blazewicz acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,900 shares of company stock worth $187,440. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coty by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 393,971 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Coty by 662.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 956,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 830,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 450,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

