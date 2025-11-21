Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.01 and traded as high as $103.62. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $102.3050, with a volume of 10,464 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRP. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natural Resource Partners news, VP Gregory F. Wooten sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $862,765.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,477.44. This trade represents a 23.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 65.4% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

