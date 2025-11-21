Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $20.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

Peoples Financial Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 52.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

