Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in argenex were worth $51,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in argenex by 102.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in argenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in argenex by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $918.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price objective on shares of argenex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on argenex from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARGX

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.