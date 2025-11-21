Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,866 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $75,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 16,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

