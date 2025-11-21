Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,093 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $90,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 264.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 648,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after acquiring an additional 471,027 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,817,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 73,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $254,205.76. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.