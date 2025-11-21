Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $79,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $216.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

