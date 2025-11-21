Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,192 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,192 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $85,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.7% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $345.82 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average of $357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

