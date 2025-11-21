Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. $GGG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $56,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Graco by 320.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GGG opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.40. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.